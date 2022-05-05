Author Sam Quinones speaks about fentanyl abuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Author Sam Quinones visits South Bend and speaks about the rise in fentanyl.

Quinones, the author of “Dreamland” and “The Least of Us,” explores trends in substance use and how communities across the country are supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery.

He spoke about his journey reporting on the progression of American drug use, from the silent opioid epidemic, to how that progression impacts social systems.

The event, at the St. Joe County Public Library, was sponsored by Oaklawn.

“We have been focusing on, rightly so, a worldwide pandemic, but the issue has not gone away and it’s there and we need to re-start the conversation on this. Restart awareness. Begin to remember that this problem hasn’t gone away. It’s gotten worse,” said Quinones.

Next week we begin our coverage on the fentanyl crisis here in Michiana.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.