Advertisement

Author Sam Quinones speaks about fentanyl abuse

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Author Sam Quinones visits South Bend and speaks about the rise in fentanyl.

Quinones, the author of “Dreamland” and “The Least of Us,” explores trends in substance use and how communities across the country are supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery.

He spoke about his journey reporting on the progression of American drug use, from the silent opioid epidemic, to how that progression impacts social systems.

The event, at the St. Joe County Public Library, was sponsored by Oaklawn.

“We have been focusing on, rightly so, a worldwide pandemic, but the issue has not gone away and it’s there and we need to re-start the conversation on this. Restart awareness. Begin to remember that this problem hasn’t gone away. It’s gotten worse,” said Quinones.

Next week we begin our coverage on the fentanyl crisis here in Michiana.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Gladys Muhammad honored for integral work on South Bend's west side
Quinones talks about rise in fentanyl abuse.
Quinones talks about rise in fentanyl abuse
Giuliana Mendez's family reach settlement with SJCPD.
Giuliana Mendez's family reach settlement against SJCPD
South Bend woman sentenced to 52 years for killing teen.
South Bend woman sentenced to 52 years for killing teen