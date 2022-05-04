Wrongfully convicted Keith Cooper and Elkhart reach $7.5 million settlement

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Keith Cooper, a man who spent nearly 10 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, has reached a record breaking settlement with with the city of Elkhart.

Cooper spent right around 8 years in a maximum security prison before he was eventually released in 2006.

Since then, he has not only been able to get his name cleared and pardoned, but on Wednesday, he reached a settlement of $7.5 million dollars with the City of Elkhart.

That is the largest wrongful conviction settlement in Indiana history.

This all comes after both the City of Elkhart and the Cooper family held separate press conferences announcing the news following years of litigation.

Cooper was first arrested in Elkhart on an armed robbery conviction in 1997 where he was later sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Cooper would be released nearly 10 years later after it was determined he was wrongfully convicted.

Since filing a lawsuit in 2017, Cooper has gone on the record several times over the years accusing Elkhart police officers of coercing false statements from witnesses and fabricating evidence that eventually led to his conviction.

When asked about how he stayed strong all these years, Cooper answered reporters Wednesday by saying, “My faith in God kept me strong. I knew justice was going to prevail but 7.5 (million), that’s a heck of a justice.”

He went on to say, “But I do fear for those other brothers, those Keith Coopers behind bars seeking justice. Don’t y’all give up,” Cooper said.

As for the City of Elkhart, Director of Communications Corinne Straight Reed called Cooper initial conviction “regrettable” and the following message for the Cooper family following today’s record breaking settlement.

“Over 25 years of Mr. Cooper’s life has been spent on this case. We empathize with him and his family. We sincerely hope this provides some closure and some ability to move forward,” Straight Reed said.

Not only is Cooper’s wrongful conviction settlement the highest in Hoosier History, but it also becomes of the highest per-year wrongful conviction settlements in the nation at 1.1 million dollars for each year Cooper spent wrongfully convicted in prison.

You can view the City of Elkhart’s full statement regarding the Keith Cooper settlement below:

The City of Elkhart, its insurance carriers, and attorneys representing the city have been negotiating with Mr. Keith Cooper and his legal team. A settlement has been reached and the insurance carriers have agreed to pay Mr. Cooper $7.5 million bringing this litigation to a close.

Keith Cooper’s conviction has been overturned, the prosecutor from the original 1997 trial joined the victims in this case calling for Cooper’s exoneration, and the governor of Indiana granted Mr. Cooper a pardon. We hope that this settlement brings to a conclusion the obvious injustice that has been rendered to Mr. Cooper.

The current administration and current leadership at the Elkhart Police Department have set upon a path of accountability in the hopes that this kind of case will never occur again. For the past two years, the Roberson administration and the police department have been committed to positive relationship-building with the Elkhart community.

On behalf of the entire City of Elkhart to Mr. Cooper and his family, we regret the suffering you have experienced. We are hopeful that this settlement will bring Mr. Cooper closure and peace to move forward with his life.

