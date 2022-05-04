Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: K’ymari is still waiting

We've interviewed K'ymari in March of 2021, and again in 2022, hoping that we connect him with a forever family.(WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Foster children in need of adoption are looking for a safe and stable home, with people they can count on. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of K’ymari, a 12-year-old who is eager to find a new home. We first aired K’ymari’s story in March of 2021. We found out he’s still waiting to make a connection.

K’ymari likes being outside.

“I like to ride up my bike. I like going fast and doing tricks. I can do a wheelie,” said K’ymari. “I did fall off a couple times trying to do it.”

K’ymari is a polite and friendly boy who enjoys hanging out with pals.

“My friends would probably describe me as funny. I like to play a lot. I like to talk with them and play games with them,” said K’ymari.

The 6th grader enjoys going to school and playing on sports teams.

“My favorite subject in school was probably reading or math. I like basketball, ever since I’ve seen people play it I thought it was cool. And I just wanted to get into it,” said K’ymari.

He’s hoping to get adopted by a family that has pets.

“I like animals,” said K’ymari. “I would like to have a dog, a Husky or German Shepherd. I would like a mom and a dad.”

K’ymari has a hoverboard and he’s really good. He’s been working on his moves and has a few new tricks.

Click these links below for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange

GrantMeHope | Charity

