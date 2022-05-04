Trial date set for teen accused in murder of Grace Ross

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for the teen charged in the murder of Grace Ross.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, is being tried as an adult for the 6-year-old’s death in New Carlisle in March 2021.

Hutchens is charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molesting.

Police spoke to Hutchens and his mother on the night Ross’ body was found in woods near the apartment complex where both Ross and Hutchens lived.

According to a report from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Hutchens first told them a “shadowy man was controlling him,” making him strangle Ross with his hands.

Hutchens is expected to be back in court on July 11 for a status hearing before the case goes to trial on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.