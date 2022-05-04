Advertisement

St. Joseph County working to fix warning sirens

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The life expectancy of St. Joseph County’s emergency warning siren system is 20 years… but the system itself is now 22 years old.

The current network of 67 outdoor warning sirens was installed in 1999. On Wednesday, the firm that designed the system and oversaw its installation was hired to figure out the best way to refurbish the equipment.

“It looks like we’re going to be able to get the lion’s share of the parts that we need to do the retrofits,” says John Antonucci from St. Joseph County Emergency Management. “And it’s the nuts and bolts of the sirens, as it were. It’s the radio, which is the heart and soul of the siren system because it relies on radio transmissions. So, its radios, its backup batteries, it’s the circuit boards.”

A request to spend some $700,000 dollars to update the equipment will go before the St. Joseph County Council at its May 26 meeting. That request would also add six new sirens to the mix to cover some newer housing developments.

