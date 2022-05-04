St. Joseph County Police settle lawsuit with family injured in crash with impaired driver

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department has settled a lawsuit with Giuliana Mendez’s family.

The teen was badly injured in a car crash back on Feb. 5, 2021. We’ve been following her recovery closely since the crash happened.

The county agreed to pay Giuliana’s family $10,000. That’s according to a settlement agreement that was sent to 16 News Now.

The department said the settlement is a “sensible and cost-efficient decision.”

During an investigation, two officers allegedly made false statements and let an impaired driver, Stephen Stopczynski, leave the scene of an incident that happened earlier that day.

That driver would go on to crash into Mendez’s family’s SUV, killing himself and injuring the family.

Sheriff Bill Redman then requested the termination of the two officers.

The department went on to say, “This incident not only forever altered the lives of those directly involved but has deeply affected our entire community and our police department.”

As for Giuliana’s recovery, she is learning to walk again, and recently competed in her first dance competition since the accident. Her optimism continues to inspire the South Bend community.

