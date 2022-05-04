St. Joe County study on water quality, contamination underway

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will help St. Joseph County determine how far it needs to go to protect the quality of it’s drinking water.

Past studies have identified contamination in dense areas with well and septic service.

The new study will examine the possible prohibition of septic systems in certain areas, and the setting of minimum lot sizes. It will also identify an outfall location for a new waste water treatment plant. The study plans to examine the ability of neighboring utilities to serve areas of St. Joe County.

“As we’re in the middle of the county comprehensive plan process this is a perfect time to finish this study, to help us make informed decisions about new housing, where we do housing, where we don’t do housing. If we do housing, you know, do we require it to be on water, municipal and sewer as opposed to well and septic development. Like we’ve done for years and years here,” said Bill Schalliol, an economic development director at St. Joseph County.

The price tag of the study is $350,000 dollars, it should be completed in six to eight months.

