St. Joe County Primary round-up

(WNDU) - On Tuesday, several counties across Michiana held primary elections ahead of this year’s midterms.

The Democratic Primary for the District 1 Commissioner seat was won by Donald Westerhausen Jr., with 69 percent of the vote. Mike McManus had 31 percent of the vote.

“I really want to look at transparency and having more in put into what’s happening more in the county from the public, the other thing too is I think we need to do a better job fiscally, And I’d like to see our community become healthier and safer. I think they need new leadership and I’m that leadership,” Westerhausen said.

Turning over to the Republican side of the ballot. Carl Baxmeyer won with 56 percent of the vote. Robert Wood had 44 percent of the vote. Baxmeyer is a community planner by trade, who spoke with us about his decision to enter the commissioner’s race.

“When Andy Kostielney said that he wasn’t gonna run for re-election, I saw him and he said you really ought to consider running for my seat. And I’m going to retire next year early in the year, so if I’m fortunate enough to win shortly after I take office I’ll be able to devote as much time as necessary to really be a full time commissioner,” Baxmeyer said.

Staying in St. Joseph County, let’s take a look at the Democratic Primary for the County Clerk.

Lana Cleary won the spot with 63 percent of the vote. Ann Dylewski had 37 percent of the vote.

Cleary has spent about twenty years working in the clerk’s office and says she’s now ready to run it.

“The clerk does a wide range of things from the judicial side of the record keeper of the court, the permanent record keeper of the court, issuing marriage licenses, taking in money for everything from child support to bonds, to running the elections,” Cleary said.

