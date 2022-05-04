St. Joe County close to selecting new 911 director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is one step away from hiring a new director for it’s 911 director.

Former director, Ray Schultz stepped down in March after four years on the job. He moved to a different position in the radio room at the center.

Julie Tobey was named acting director in the interim, as she has worked at the center since it began.

On Wednesday morning, the board that oversees the call center passed a resolution to recommend that Tobey be named the permanent director.

That recommendation will be considered by St. Joseph County commissioners at a meeting next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.