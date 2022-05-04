Advertisement

South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs hosted “Education Day” for the first time since the pandemic started—welcoming students from 34 Michiana schools.

Thanks to 4,000 kids and teachers, the Cubs played in front of their largest—and loudest—crowd of the season.

It was a quick turnaround for the staff at Four Winds Field after win in extra innings Tuesday night and an 11 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday.

But Team President Joe Hart says the team is happy to welcome the kids back.

“It’s exciting to have the kids back out,” Hart says. “These were always great days for us, and then COVID hit, and we couldn’t do these games, and we weren’t able to do them last year. It’s fun to see. I think today we have close to 4,000 kids out here, and you see some of our season ticket holders sprinkled in there as well. It’s just a great day, and obviously the weather cooperated as well.”

It certainly helps when the home team gets the win, as well. The Cubs picked up a 6-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Team members were recognized at Wednesday's meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of...
Marian boys’ basketball team recognized at St. Joseph County commissioners meeting
IHSAA announces sectional pairings for girls and boys basketball.
IHSAA announces new basketball sectional pairings
IHSAA announced new football sectional pairings
IHSAA announces 2022-24 football sectional pairings
Indiana high school sectional baseball, softball pairings released