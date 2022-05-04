South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs hosted “Education Day” for the first time since the pandemic started—welcoming students from 34 Michiana schools.

Thanks to 4,000 kids and teachers, the Cubs played in front of their largest—and loudest—crowd of the season.

It was a quick turnaround for the staff at Four Winds Field after win in extra innings Tuesday night and an 11 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday.

But Team President Joe Hart says the team is happy to welcome the kids back.

“It’s exciting to have the kids back out,” Hart says. “These were always great days for us, and then COVID hit, and we couldn’t do these games, and we weren’t able to do them last year. It’s fun to see. I think today we have close to 4,000 kids out here, and you see some of our season ticket holders sprinkled in there as well. It’s just a great day, and obviously the weather cooperated as well.”

It certainly helps when the home team gets the win, as well. The Cubs picked up a 6-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs.

