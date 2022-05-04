Advertisement

St. Joseph County Coroner seeks new morgue building

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is one step closer to having a morgue of it’s own.

The coroner is in talks to purchase this building at 1622 Mishawaka Ave. It lies just beyond the western edge of the IUSB campus.

The county commissioners on Wednesday approved $5,000 dollars to be used as earnest money.

“Our goals are to provide safe storage for the bodies of the deceased, to allow for isolation due to infection or exposure. Provide a decontamination area for staff and provide a viewing area for identification,” said John Butler, the project manager.

The entire budget to purchase, renovate, and equip a new morgue is $380,000 dollars.

