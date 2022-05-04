SBCSC nominates their ‘Teacher of the Year’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend celebrated great teachers and nominated their “Teacher of the Year” on Tuesday.

Nominees were selected by their peers in their respective schools. Of those 28 nominees, 10 were selected into an honor group including the runner up and the winner.

Candidates were selected based on the many different things that make them great teachers.

This year’s recipient of Teacher of the Year is Cathleen Avery from Madison STEAM Academy.

“It’s kind of unsettling, I can’t believe that it’s happening. I feel honored, I know that teachers are all incredibly hard working so to be distinguished as our teacher of the year just doesn’t seem real quite yet,” Avery said.

As a prize, Avery received a $2,500 dollar grant from the South Bend Education Foundation.

She will also represent the school corporation at the state level for Indiana Teacher of the Year.

