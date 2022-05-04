Advertisement

Primary Day runs smoothly in St. Joseph County

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now checked in with St. Joseph County to see how things went on election day.

St. Joseph Circuit Court Clerk Rita Glenn said the county had 195,000 registered voters.

Overall, it was a quiet election.

The only issue they had was that people were feeding the ballots too quickly, causing jams.

This was the first year being back in person after COVID.

Glenn said the turnout was low at times.

“I think that we probably at times had more people at the polls that were working. Maybe the rain kept them away. A lot of people in the State of Indiana don’t like that they have to claim a Republican or a Democratic ballot in the Primary, but it is the law and we follow the law, and we are just happy for the people who did come out and vote,” said Glenn.

