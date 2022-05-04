Advertisement

Notre Dame employee celebrates last year by giving back

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In order to raise money for under-resourced students, Jerry Miller rode his bike from Vincennes, Indiana, all the way to Notre Dame’s Log Cabin.

The bike ride was about 275-miles long, which was approximately the same distance Father Sorin travelled by foot before he settled and founded the University of Notre Dame, which was the inspiration behind Miller’s ride.

Miller had completed a similar bike ride for charity in the past, raising money for Riley’s Children’s Hospital, and this year wanted to do something in connection with ‘ND Day.’

“Made me feel great just to give back to everybody. I know it costs a lot to go and attend the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College, and St. Mary’s College and to give back to them, I feel honored to have this opportunity and for the University to have worked with me to do so,” Miller said, adding that his gratitude toward those that had supported him along the way.

If you would like to help Miller and donate to the University’s Office of Student Enrichment, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Gladys Muhammad honored for integral work on South Bend's west side
Author Sam Quinones speaks about fentanyl abuse
Author Sam Quinones speaks about fentanyl abuse
Quinones talks about rise in fentanyl abuse.
Quinones talks about rise in fentanyl abuse
Giuliana Mendez's family reach settlement with SJCPD.
Giuliana Mendez's family reach settlement against SJCPD
South Bend woman sentenced to 52 years for killing teen.
South Bend woman sentenced to 52 years for killing teen