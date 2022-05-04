Notre Dame employee celebrates last year by giving back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In order to raise money for under-resourced students, Jerry Miller rode his bike from Vincennes, Indiana, all the way to Notre Dame’s Log Cabin.

The bike ride was about 275-miles long, which was approximately the same distance Father Sorin travelled by foot before he settled and founded the University of Notre Dame, which was the inspiration behind Miller’s ride.

Miller had completed a similar bike ride for charity in the past, raising money for Riley’s Children’s Hospital, and this year wanted to do something in connection with ‘ND Day.’

“Made me feel great just to give back to everybody. I know it costs a lot to go and attend the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College, and St. Mary’s College and to give back to them, I feel honored to have this opportunity and for the University to have worked with me to do so,” Miller said, adding that his gratitude toward those that had supported him along the way.

If you would like to help Miller and donate to the University’s Office of Student Enrichment, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.