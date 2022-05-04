Advertisement

North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took part in a military parade that marked 90 years since the army was founded.(Source: Rodong Sinmun via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

The launch, the North’s 14th round of weapons firing, also came six days before a new South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the launch was made off the North’s eastern coast but gave no further details.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile without providing further details.

North Korea’s unusually fast pace in weapons testing this year underscores its dual goal of advancing its missile programs and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations, experts say.

There are also signs that the North is preparing for a nuclear test at its remote northeastern testing facility.

Last week, Kim Jong Un showcased his most powerful missiles during a massive military parade in capital, Pyongyang, where he vowed to develop his arsenal at the “fastest possible pace” and warned that the North would proactively use its nuclear weapons if its national interests are threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Decision 2022 WNDU
PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need to know if you’re planning to vote
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain moving into the area late tonight

Latest News

Police are investigating after the death of a child was deemed suspicious in St. Joseph, MI.
Suspicious death of child in St. Joseph
Laporte County Sheriff Race
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
(Source: MGN)
St. Joe County Primary round-up