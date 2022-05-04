Medical Moment: Psoriasis causes inflammation of the heart, study says

(WNDU) - According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, more than eight million people in the U.S. have psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure. It tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while or going into remission.

According to the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA), nearly three percent of the world’s population has some form of psoriasis. That’s over 125 million people. A review of research studies published in February 2018 in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science concluded that people with psoriasis have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and heart disease risk factors, including high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol.

Now, research is showing this skin disease affects other organs in the body, including your heart.

When you think of psoriasis, you probably think of red, itchy, scaly skin patches. But scientists are finding out this common disease affects more than the skin.

“That inflammation that’s present in the skin that’s causing this skin to swell and to thicken, it is much more than skin deep. It’s causing a full body inflammatory process,” said Ben Kaffenberger, MD, a medical dermatologist at Ohio State University.

Recent studies have shown that inflammation impacts your body’s cardiovascular system.

“That patient with psoriasis has a much higher risk of having heart disease, dying of heart disease, than a patient that doesn’t,” Dr. Kaffenberger continued.

A recent review of 90 studies found patients with psoriasis had a higher risk of ischemic heart disease, stroke, and peripheral artery disease. They also had more heart disease risk factors, like obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. And another study found psoriasis was linked to an increased risk of developing a heart arrhythmia. But there are things you can do to lower your risk of heart problems and improve your psoriasis symptoms.

“Stopping smoking, decreasing your alcohol consumption, eating more fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, less processed foods,” Dr. Kaffenberger said.

A study published in Cardiovascular Research found that biologic drugs used to treat psoriasis may also reduce the risk of heart disease.

Researchers have found that treating psoriasis with biologic drugs that target immune system activity can reduce the early plaque buildup that clogs arteries, restricts blood flow, and leads to heart attacks and stroke.

The findings highlight how immunotherapies that treat inflammatory conditions might play a role in the reduction of cardiovascular disease risks. The study, funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, appears online today in the journal Cardiovascular Research.

Now, researchers provided first in-human evidence that treatment of a known inflammatory condition with biologic therapy, a type of drug that suppresses the immune system, was associated with a reduction in coronary artery disease, in particular of rupture prone plaque which often leads to a heart attack.

