Marian boys’ basketball team recognized at St. Joseph County commissioners meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “March Madness” is just a memory, but special memories were made by the Marian High School boys’ basketball team on it’s run to the state championship game.

The Knights finished as state runners-up with a record of 24-4.

Team members were recognized at Wednesday’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, where they were recognized as “Youth of the Month.”

“I think you guys made a great selection,” says Head Coach Robb Berger. “This is a group of young men that do the right things in the classroom, in the community, and obviously on the basketball court.”

Each team member also received a St. Joe County pin.

