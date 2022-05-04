Marian boys’ basketball team recognized at St. Joseph County commissioners meeting
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “March Madness” is just a memory, but special memories were made by the Marian High School boys’ basketball team on it’s run to the state championship game.
The Knights finished as state runners-up with a record of 24-4.
Team members were recognized at Wednesday’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, where they were recognized as “Youth of the Month.”
“I think you guys made a great selection,” says Head Coach Robb Berger. “This is a group of young men that do the right things in the classroom, in the community, and obviously on the basketball court.”
Each team member also received a St. Joe County pin.
