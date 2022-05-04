Advertisement

Marian boys’ basketball team recognized at St. Joseph County commissioners meeting

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “March Madness” is just a memory, but special memories were made by the Marian High School boys’ basketball team on it’s run to the state championship game.

The Knights finished as state runners-up with a record of 24-4.

Team members were recognized at Wednesday’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, where they were recognized as “Youth of the Month.”

“I think you guys made a great selection,” says Head Coach Robb Berger. “This is a group of young men that do the right things in the classroom, in the community, and obviously on the basketball court.”

Each team member also received a St. Joe County pin.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Thanks to 4,000 kids and teachers, the Cubs played in front of their largest—and loudest—crowd...
South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field
IHSAA announces sectional pairings for girls and boys basketball.
IHSAA announces new basketball sectional pairings
IHSAA announced new football sectional pairings
IHSAA announces 2022-24 football sectional pairings
Indiana high school sectional baseball, softball pairings released