Advertisement

Man charged in deadly shooting at UP Mall accepts plea deal

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged for shooting and killing another man at University Park Mall back in Sept. 2020 is pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

This comes after 23-year-old Dazhon Howard accepted a plea deal in court on Wednesday. Howard confirms he knowingly shot and killed 23-year-old Delaney Crosby inside University Park mall nearly two years ago.

The case previously was declared a mistrial in March. Howard could face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for June 7.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Gladys Muhammad honored for integral work on South Bend's west side
Author Sam Quinones speaks about fentanyl abuse
Author Sam Quinones speaks about fentanyl abuse
Quinones talks about rise in fentanyl abuse.
Quinones talks about rise in fentanyl abuse
Giuliana Mendez's family reach settlement with SJCPD.
Giuliana Mendez's family reach settlement against SJCPD
South Bend woman sentenced to 52 years for killing teen.
South Bend woman sentenced to 52 years for killing teen