Man charged in deadly shooting at UP Mall accepts plea deal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged for shooting and killing another man at University Park Mall back in Sept. 2020 is pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
This comes after 23-year-old Dazhon Howard accepted a plea deal in court on Wednesday. Howard confirms he knowingly shot and killed 23-year-old Delaney Crosby inside University Park mall nearly two years ago.
The case previously was declared a mistrial in March. Howard could face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.
Sentencing is set for June 7.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.