Man charged in deadly shooting at UP Mall accepts plea deal

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged for shooting and killing another man at University Park Mall back in Sept. 2020 is pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

This comes after 23-year-old Dazhon Howard accepted a plea deal in court on Wednesday. Howard confirms he knowingly shot and killed 23-year-old Delaney Crosby inside University Park mall nearly two years ago.

The case previously was declared a mistrial in March. Howard could face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for June 7.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.