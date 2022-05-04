Indiana State Police honor fallen officers

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Gathering every May at services like the one held today at their post in Elkhart, Indiana State Police honored those who have died in the line of duty.

The services are held to pay tribute and honor the memory of each fallen hero, with each name being read, along with how the individual tragically lost their life.

Sergeant Ted Bohner said that these services aren’t only important for the Department, but for the families of those that passed as well.

“It’s very important to those families that their loved ones aren’t forgotten you know, it wasn’t something that, once they’re gone, that the memory is gone. We do remember, we think about the ones that we lost you know, not just today,” Bohner said.

Memorial services are open to the public, and for a complete list of upcoming services, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.