First Alert Forecast: May Some Sunshine Be with You

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun throughout the day. A light breeze will persist out of the north, keeping a cooler feel to the air. Highs will approach the lower 60s for highs during the afternoon. No chance of rain today! High of 61 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Some clouds will remain along with a light breeze. Temperatures will cool again into the lower to middle 40s for most of the area. Low of 44 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun to begin the morning. Temperatures in the 40s will warm into the lower 60s as the clouds return by the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely to move in as we approach the evening rush and then persist overnight. High of 64 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Heavy rainfall is likely. Another day where between a half inch and an inch of rain could be likely for most of Michiana. Some areas could even see close to two inches of rain. No severe weather is expected right now, some storms could contain some gusty winds. Showers will come to an end by early on Saturday morning. High of 61. Winds E 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Showers come to an end by the early hours of Saturday and then we dry out for a few days! The weather for Garth Brooks at Notre Dame Stadium looks perfect for Saturday night! Mother’s Day will close in on 70 degrees! The rain chances stay away through the beginning of next week, farmers may have a window to get some crops in the ground early next week! Rain chances return by the middle of the week with a few showers or storms possible. The big story next week will be the high temperatures rising into the middle 80s! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 55

Tuesday’s Low: 47

Precipitation: 0.91″

