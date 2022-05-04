Constantine School District’s bond vote fails

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WNDU) - Constantine voters rejected the school district’s proposal that would have given them $38.8 million dollars to use for building improvements on Tuesday.

Now, the district will have to make plans on moving forward with improvements without these funds.

Decision-makers are going back to the drawing board to figure out which parts of their strategic plan are most important now that they can’t fund all of their future projects at once.

More than 750 voters rejected the $38.8 million dollar proposal, and just under 450 people voted for it.

Voter turnout hovered around 18% on this issue.

“It’s disappointing. A lot of people put time and effort into promoting the bond, getting information to the bond, there’s a lot of needs included that we need to do,” said Jim Wisely, the Constantine School District Superintendent.

Another school official agreed she was disappointed with the results, however not surprised.

“Constantine School District has a hard time passing millages that come with a tax increase, so we know that that’s a hard sell. That part’s discouraging,” said Miranda Stamp, the Constantine Board of Education Secretary.

The nearly 40-million dollar bond would have increased the millage rate by point two mills. This equates to roughly ten more dollars on a homeowners property tax per year for every 100,000 dollars of value on their home.

This would have laid the foundation for big renovations to Eastside Elementary school.

Those changes would have allowed for enough room so that all Pre-K though 5th grade students could go to Eastside. They planned on demolishing Riverside Elementary School. They also had plans to build a new gym at Eastside so their current one doesn’t have to double as the cafeteria.

The superintendent said they could also use these funds to invest in new technology for students that meet the needs of a 21st century classroom. They planned on adding air conditioning to all their buildings that don’t have them yet.

Eastside Elementary first opened it’s doors in 1953.

When reached for comment, none who opposed the bond replied with a reason as to why.

