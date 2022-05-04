Advertisement

Community events for 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Golf fans are getting ready for the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores. But even if you don’t follow the sport, there will be plenty of other opportunities for fun and entertainment.

Director of Global Partnerships for KitchenAid Deb O’Connor joined 16 Morning News Now to talk about some upcoming event surrounding the tournament.

They include a community concert on Wednesday, May 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Benton Harbor Arts District featuring music by Sankofa. Also in the Benton Harbor Arts District on May 25 is a car show put on by the Southwest Michigan Cars and Coffee Car Club from 5-9 p.m.

Another concert is happening Thursday, May 26 when Stephanie Mills and Gerald Albright will be performing at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park at 7 p.m.

There is also opportunities to see live cooking demonstrations at Harbor Shores. The full KitchenAid Fairway Club schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 26

  • 1 p.m. ET –  Melissa King
  • 2:30 p.m. – Cheyenne Galbraith, Houndstooth

Friday, May 27

  • 1 p.m. – Scott Conant
  • 2:30 p.m. – Brian Maynard, Forte Coffee

Saturday, May 28

  • 1 p.m. – Stephanie Izard
  • 2:00 p.m. - Tim Foley, Bread+Bar, Bit of Swiss
  • 3:00 p.m. - Deb Sailor, Cheese Lady

Community events for 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
