Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone retires after 52 years on the department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a true legend will retire from Clay Fire Territory after 52 years of service.

Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone is the longest serving member on the department.

He started out as a volunteer firefighter after graduating from Clay High School. He then got hired by the department and received promotions throughout the years before becoming Fire Marshal.

Dave Cherrone has spent his career helping people through education, investigating fires, writing grants for the department, enforcing codes, and so much more.

He’s also made monthly appearances on 16 Morning News Now to share different safety topics.

Dave Cherrone has received numerous awards; most recently being named the Indiana Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year.

“In my opinion, he should’ve received that award every single year since it’s been around,” said Timm Schabbel, Clay Fire Territory Chief. “Every single day he continues to walk through our door, he walks through with the same energy that a brand-new person would have. And he never wants the glory of it, he’s never once done it for the glory. Dave just does it because it’s the right thing to do and it’s his way of helping people.”

But the 52-year career came with many sacrifices.

“At the end of the day we owe his family just as much thankfulness as we owe Dave himself,” Chief Schabbel said.

Dave and his wife Izzy have been married for 44 years. They have two children and a grandson together.

“The fire department was in his life first,” Izzy Cherrone said. “So, I knew what I was getting into, I just didn’t know it would be this hard.”

“We’re excited, didn’t think this day would come,” said Lisa McCreary, Dave’s daughter. “My son’s really excited.”

As retirement approaches, Dave’s family is excited to spend more time with him.

“He’s going to sleep in one day and he’s going to spend some grandson time,” Izzy Cherrone said. “I have plans, I’d like to see him. I’d like to have one day go by without a phone call.”

“Literally millions of people have been touched by Dave Cherrone in some way and encouraged by him and motivated by him and learned something through him,” said Chief Schabbel. “So, his impact is just incredible. And at the end of the day, there’s one word that describes Dave Cherrone: he’s a legend.”

The 16 News Now family thanks Fire Marshal Cherrone for his 52 years of service to the Michiana community.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.