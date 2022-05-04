Christ Child Society hosting 3rd annual ‘Diaper Drop’ event

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society of South Bend is collecting diapers until 2 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Miracle Lane Clothing Center located at 2366 Miracle Lane in Mishawaka.

All donated diapers will be given out to agencies who distribute or use diapers daily or weekly in their year-round missions.

The Christ Child Society of South Bend started the “Diaper Drop” during the pandemic and collected 20,000 diapers the first year.

This year, they have a goal of 60,000 diapers.

“Diapers are expensive, and it’s really hard for somebody on a budget with limited means to be able to provide diapers for their babies,” says Monique Deguara with the Christ Child Society. “And babies need to have lots. They go through lots of diapers, and they need fresh ones. We don’t need any mom leaving their baby in a diaper longer than needed because they don’t have a spare to put on.”

If you would like to help the Christ Child Society of South Bend, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.