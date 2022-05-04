5-year-old injured in weekend shooting passes away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a five-year-old boy who was critically hurt in a shooting over the weekend has passed away.

Police are calling the shooting a tragic accident. It happened Saturday, April 30, in the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard Elementary School, around 10:30 p.m.

His 9-year-old relative was not harmed but is recovering psychologically from the trauma.

