5-year-old injured in weekend shooting passes away
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a five-year-old boy who was critically hurt in a shooting over the weekend has passed away.
Police are calling the shooting a tragic accident. It happened Saturday, April 30, in the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard Elementary School, around 10:30 p.m.
His 9-year-old relative was not harmed but is recovering psychologically from the trauma.
