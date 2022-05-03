Advertisement

Walorski, Whitmer comment on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - Local leaders from both sides of the aisle are commenting on the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion.

Some are speaking out in favor of the opinion itself, but not in the way the news came out.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN 2nd District) issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying in part overturning Roe v. Wade would be “an answer to prayer, but that the court needs to speak for itself free of intimidation or threats.” She blames the leak on a “radical left.”

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) says she’s moving forward with her lawsuit to protect legal abortion, saying “a woman’s health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions.”

