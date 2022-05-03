Walorski, Whitmer comment on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

(WNDU) - Local leaders from both sides of the aisle are commenting on the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion.

Some are speaking out in favor of the opinion itself, but not in the way the news came out.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN 2nd District) issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying in part overturning Roe v. Wade would be “an answer to prayer, but that the court needs to speak for itself free of intimidation or threats.” She blames the leak on a “radical left.”

“Overturning Roe v. Wade would be an answer to prayer - but the court must speak for itself without facing intimidation or threats from extreme liberals with a clear agenda. This leak once again proves that the radical left will stoop to unprecedented lows to extinguish the right to life.”

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) says she’s moving forward with her lawsuit to protect legal abortion, saying “a woman’s health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions.”

“The words ‘Roe overturned’ are no longer theoretical. I want every Michigander to know—no matter what happens in DC, I’m going to fight like hell to protect access to safe, legal abortion in Michigan. In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked majority opinion overturning the 49-year-old precedent in Roe v Wade, my lawsuit to protect the right to legal abortion in Michigan is more critical than ever. Last month, I filed a lawsuit and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. Because if Roe is officially overturned by the Supreme Court—which may happen any day now—abortion could become illegal in Michigan in nearly any circumstance, including in cases of rape and incest, because of a 1931 law on the books banning abortion in Michigan. We must protect the nearly 2.2 million women in Michigan who would lose the right to make decisions about their bodies. “However we personally feel about abortion, a woman’s health, not politics, should drive important medical decisions. A woman must be able to make her own medical decisions with the advice of a healthcare professional she trusts. Politicians shouldn’t make that decision. If the U.S. Supreme Court refuses to protect the constitutional right to an abortion, the Michigan Supreme Court should step in. We must trust women—our family, neighbors, and friends—to make decisions that are best for them about their bodies and lives.”

