Advertisement

US will recover all jobs lost during pandemic by July, report says

The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.
The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.(Kameleon007/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. job market is close to hitting a major milestone in the COVID-19 economic recovery.

According to Fitch Ratings, the labor force has nearly regained all the positions lost during the pandemic.

The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March. Fitch reports that all jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic are expected to be fully recovered by July.

Fitch reports that 13 states have already filled the employment opportunities lost since the start of COVID. Those include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado.

Still, there is one major caveat – economists say the job market is still down due to a loss of positions that would have developed had the pandemic not shut down development.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Decision 2022 WNDU
PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need to know if you’re planning to vote
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain moving into the area late tonight

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea
Police are investigating after the death of a child was deemed suspicious in St. Joseph, MI.
Suspicious death of child in St. Joseph
Laporte County Sheriff Race
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
(Source: MGN)
St. Joe County Primary round-up