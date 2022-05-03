South Bend partners with La Casa De Amistad to aid refugees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is partnering with La Casa De Amistad, with help from Catholic Charities of South Bend and the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County, to support refugees from Afghanistan.

The City of South Bend is dedicating 100-thousand dollars to help.

That money will support legal fees, transportation, and language translators for the refugees.

There are currently 63 Afghan refugees calling south bend home, and among those, 18 are battling immigration cases. At Monday’s press conference, multiple speakers reiterated the phrase “South Bend is a welcoming city.”

“A lot of the immigrants that are coming do share various faith traditions; they also value freedom. They’re coming here in belief of the American dream where if you work hard, you can get ahead. So, this is what we need. These are American values; these are South Bend values. And we need to figure out how to move forward together with common-sense policies,” Mayor James Mueller said.

“When we were a growing, thriving city, we were built with a lot of the help of immigrants. We know there’s a history of Polish immigrants, particularly on the west side of South Bend. But now, in this new century, we’re looking to continue to become a thriving and growing city, and we need to take advantage of that once again.”

Among the Afghan refugees coming to South Bend, 12 assisted the US Military during the war.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.