Advertisement

Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing charges after police say he attacked someone at Brother’s Bar and Grill over the weekend.

Police say Danzell Pinkerton got into a fight with Dominik Kuhl who he thought was making gang signs.

When Kuhl denied making gang signs and was only having fun, Pinkerton hit Kuhl with a beer bottle.

The bottle broke and caused a deep cut to Kuhl’s neck. Medics were called and Kuhl was ultimately transported to the hospital for treatment. After hitting Kuhl with the bottle, Pinkerton left the bathroom and went to the outside patio area of the bar.

When patrons began pointing out Pinkerton, he and another male later identified as Eddie Davis jumped the fence surrounding the patio area and began to walk north. As officers followed, Pinkerton and Davis turned toward the entrance of the parking garage and began to run, ignoring Officer’s commands to stop. As Pinkerton and Davis ran through the parking garage, Davis fell and was detained. A handgun was located near Davis.

Pinkerton left the parking garage by the Napoleon Street exit. Pinkerton was located nearby.

Pinkerton took off his jacket and and empty shoulder holster prior to officers detaining him.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
Decision 2022 WNDU
PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need to know if you’re planning to vote
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain moving into the area late tonight

Latest News

Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Notre Dame Abortion Discussion Panel
Notre Dame panelists discuss ‘The Leak, The Supreme Court, and The Future of Abortion’
Danzell Pinkerton charged in Brother's Bar fight.
Danzell Pinkerton charged in Brother's Bar fight
Notre Dame panel discusses leaked abortion opinion.
Notre Dame panel discusses leaked abortion opinion
As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments