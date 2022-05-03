Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing charges after police say he attacked someone at Brother’s Bar and Grill over the weekend.

Police say Danzell Pinkerton got into a fight with Dominik Kuhl who he thought was making gang signs.

When Kuhl denied making gang signs and was only having fun, Pinkerton hit Kuhl with a beer bottle.

The bottle broke and caused a deep cut to Kuhl’s neck. Medics were called and Kuhl was ultimately transported to the hospital for treatment. After hitting Kuhl with the bottle, Pinkerton left the bathroom and went to the outside patio area of the bar.

When patrons began pointing out Pinkerton, he and another male later identified as Eddie Davis jumped the fence surrounding the patio area and began to walk north. As officers followed, Pinkerton and Davis turned toward the entrance of the parking garage and began to run, ignoring Officer’s commands to stop. As Pinkerton and Davis ran through the parking garage, Davis fell and was detained. A handgun was located near Davis.

Pinkerton left the parking garage by the Napoleon Street exit. Pinkerton was located nearby.

Pinkerton took off his jacket and and empty shoulder holster prior to officers detaining him.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.