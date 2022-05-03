Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety is investigating the suspicious death of an 8-year-old.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Columbia Avenue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. on the report of 8-year-old that was deceased.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab out of Grand Rapids was contacted to process the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at Western Michigan University Striker Hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.