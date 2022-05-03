Notre Dame panelists discuss ‘The Leak, The Supreme Court, and The Future of Abortion’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the leaked plans of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, members of the community spoke out.

At noon on May 3rd, a flash panel discussion held by Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government discussed it all.

The panel, made up of Professors of Law, said that this was the first ever leaked Supreme Court opinion, and called the leak a betrayal; intended to undermine the integrity of the Supreme Court.

The leaked opinion sparked conversation about what this will mean for the future of abortions in America, as well as the future of the supreme court.

Panelist, O. Carter Snead, a Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School, said that the decision, “isn’t the end of the world.”

“It seems to me that once the word gets out, if the word gets out, I assume that it will if this opinion holds, that all this decision does is in fact restore to the political process, the freedom, that every country around the world enjoys to govern themselves and the question of abortion. Then people will realize that that’s not the end of the world, pro-choice people will realize that that’s not the end of the world,” said Snead.

Snead said that now, each state will have the right to govern itself on the contentious issue of abortion.

