LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Five men from the same department are vying for the LaPorte County sheriff seat after current Sheriff John Boyd finishes a second term later this year.

The two Republicans include Chief Deputy Ron Heeg and Patrol Officer Andrew Morse, who are childhood friends and classmates.

Morse is a 21-year department veteran who also serves as a part-time school resource officer in addition to his dayshift patrol duties.

When asked why he believes he should be the next sheriff, Morse responded: “I really, truly love this place. I love the county. I love the job. I love the guys, the gals at the sheriff’s department and the jail. We all want the same thing: we all want to go home safe and all want everybody to go home safe.”

Heeg, who is in his 25th year with LCSO, said his robust experience makes him qualified to take over as sheriff.

“I started at the sheriff’s office as a jail officer, moved through the ranks as a patrolman, as a sergeant, as a detective, assistant chief of detectives, and then currently, I have been serving in the role of chief deputy now for the last seven and a half years. I’m active on the SWAT team, the scuba team, so I bring a variety of experience about the sheriff’s office to my campaign.”

The three Democrats on the ballot for LCSO sheriff are Andy Hynek, Al Ott, and James Arnold.

A captain on the midnight shift, Hynek has 22 years on the job.

“I think my experience, having worked in every single division, really helps me along with my, my platform. You know, I’m real passionate about mental health and doing a lot more with mental health for our inmates, for our deputies.”

Captain Al Ott, the LCSO jail commander, told 16 News Now that officer retention is high on his list as well as keeping the public safe at all times.

“I’m in my 28th year,” said Ott. “I ran for sheriff before, there should be no question on what my intentions are here. I lost eight years ago, and I’m back at it again. I’ve, uh, the past eight years have been good for me as far as gaining the experience - that is the administrative experience that I just talked about: managing 72 employees, having a $4.6 million dollar budget that falls under my responsibility as well as the contracted companies that are in our facility.”

Democratic candidate James Arnold is a LCSO patrol sergeant.

The candidates interviewed by 16 News Now agreed running respectful campaigns is important to them, considering they work together on the sheriff’s department.

