Know when to ask for help -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and since the beginning of the pandemic, many more Americans have struggled with their mental health.

From seasonal depression to anxiety or something even more severe like PTSD, the isolation caused by Covid magnified mental health issues.

On Saturday, the nation saw the toll of the battle against mental health when famous country music singer Naomi Judd suddenly past away.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ashley Judd, daughter of Naomi Judd, said this about her mother’s passing.

“Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered.”

According to data gathered by the US Census Bureau and Mental Health America for every state, Michigan ranks 16th in mental health care. Indiana is listed at 39, the lowest rating out of all Midwestern States.

Indiana ranks 38th overall in percent of adults who do not have insurance, 37th in the percent of people with a mental illness, 36th in percent of people who have a diagnosed mental condition and did not receive care, and 31st in access to care.

More rural states do not have excellent access to care and tend to be ranked near the bottom.

But regardless of where you reside, professionals have observed that the pandemic hit younger Americans’ mental health exceptionally hard.

“That age group of adolescents to young adults, they have this developmental compulsion to get out in the world, carve their niche, figure out who they are in the outside world, and that’s why you see adolescents and teens and young adults really wanting to be with their friends and wanting to be out of the house and their really engaged in carving their niche in the world. And they’re trying to figure out who they are in relationship to the world, and that’s called identity formation. Well, all of those kids were prevented from following a developmental challenge, and when kids are stopped from pursuing their developmental challenge, they get anxious and depressed very quickly,” said Dr. Erin Leonard, Psychotherapist, and Owner of Recore Counseling LLC

She noted a link between emotional intelligence and emotional regulation and that individuals who possess higher emotional intelligence are far more resilient against trauma and are more likely to recover and heal from that emotional or psychological wound.

“Emotional intelligence really is that ability; the ability to be aware of what you feel deeply, and sometimes it feels intense. We have less access to our deeper emotions when we are under huge periods of stress when we are actively being emotionally abused in a relationship, and so, we have to sort of defend against a lot of that hurt.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with your mental health, please seek help from a local professional. You can also call The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or the Indiana Center for Recovery.

Dr. Leonard was adamant when she stated, “If trauma isn’t dealt with, it will resurface, sometimes at the worst times or places.”

Recore Counseling hosts the Mental Health Cafe, which utilizes art therapy, tai chi, and pet therapy to help improve the mental health of attendees. It is held on the last Sunday of every month from 3 P.M.-5 P.M.

For more information on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, click here or call 1(800)622-HELP (4357).

To get in contact with the Indiana Center for Recovery, click here or call (877)310-1996

