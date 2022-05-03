IHSAA announces new basketball sectional pairings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA approved new sectional pairings for six team sports, including boys and girls basketball, for the 2022-23 & ‘23-’24 school years. The host sites will be determined by administrators in each sectional later this summer.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
4A Sectional 3 - LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, SB Adams, SB Riley, SB Washington
4A Sectional 4 - Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Northridge, Penn, Warsaw Community
3A Sectional 18 - Bremen, Culver Academies, John Glenn, Knox, Rochester Community, Tippecanoe Valley
3A Sectional 19 - Jimtown, Marian, New Prairie, SB Clay, SB Saint Joseph
3A Sectional 20 - Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee, West Noble
2A Sectional 34 - Hebron, LaVille, North Judson-San Pierre, SB Career Academy, South Central (Union Mills), Wheeler
1A Sectional 50 - Argos, Culver Community, Marquette Catholic, Oregon-Davis, Trinity School at Greenlawn, Triton, Westville
BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
4A Sectional 3 - LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, SB Adams, SB Riley
4A Sectional 4 - Concord, Elkhart, Goshen, Northridge, Penn, Warsaw Community
3A Sectional 18 - Bremen, Culver Academies, Glenn, Knox, Tippecanoe Valley
3A Sectional 19 - Jimtown, Marian, New Prairie, SB Clay, SB St. Joseph, SB Washington
3A Sectional 20 - Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee, West Noble
2A Sectional 34 - Hebron, LaVille, North Judson-San Pierre, SB Career Academy, South Central (Union Mills) Wheeler
1A Sectional 50 - Argos, Culver Community, Marquette Catholic, Oregon-Davis, Trinity School at Greenlawn, Triton, Westville
