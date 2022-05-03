IHSAA announces 2022-24 football sectional pairings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA approved sectional pairings for six team sports, including football for the next two school years. Below are the sectional pairings for Michiana high schools.

6A Sectional 2 - FW Carroll, Elkhart, Penn, Warsaw

5A Sectional 11 - Concord, Goshen, Mishawaka, SB Adams

4A Sectional 17 - Culver Academies, East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Highland, Hobart, Kankankee Valley, Lowell, New Prairie

4A Sectional 18 - Logansport, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, SB Riley, SB St. Joseph, SB Washington, Wawasee

3A Sectional 26 - Fairfield, John Glenn, Jimtown, Knox, Lakeland, Marian, SB Clay, West Noble

1A Sectional 41 - Bowman Academy, Culver Community, North Judson-San Pierre, North Newton, South Central (Union Mills), South Newton, Triton

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.