First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain and A Few T-Storms Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Showers early with heavy rain through the morning and into the lunch hour. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 50s for the first half of the day. As the low approaches Michiana the showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered. Still some heavy rain is possible into the early evening. Temperatures will likely rise closer to 60 degrees by the afternoon. Showers will come to an end by the evening. High of 61 degrees. Winds E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers during the evening coming to an end before midnight. Clouds hanging around overnight. Turning cooler by the morning. Low of 41 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds around during the morning but clearing out through the day. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s for highs, but sunshine will be present through the afternoon! High of 61 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some rays of sun during the morning with increasing clouds during the day. Temperatures will again hold steady in the 60s for highs as we await rain showers by the evening. Scattered showers will move in during the evening with more rain by Friday. High of 64 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Friday before a nice, dry weekend will be had. The Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday evening looks dry and so does Mother’s Day. There is another chance for some showers and thunderstorms next week as the temperatures are likely near the 80s by the middle of the week! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 2nd, 2022

Monday’s High: 56

Monday’s Low: 49

Precipitation: 0.00″

