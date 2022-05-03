Advertisement

Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is being charged with murder after police say he shot and killed a 17-year-old last week.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue around 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 28. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive behind the home. He was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not been released.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the teen shot 21-year-old Alberto Alvarez over a gram of marijuana. Alvarez then shot back—killing the teen.

Alvarez is being held without bond and will make his initial appearance in court on Thursday.

The Probable Cause Affidavit is attached below:

Page 1
Page 1(Elkhart Superior Court)
Page 2
Page 2(Elkhart Superior Court)
Page 3
Page 3(Elkhart Superior Court)

