Community Police Review Board Director search continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a new Community Police Review Board Director.

During a meeting Monday night, the South Bend Common Council said they have completed the first round of phone interviews.

The 10 applicants have diverse backgrounds, ranging from teaching to life coaching, to law enforcement and even sales.

Council Member Troy Warner said it is important that they take their time and trust the process.

“We want to get the right person and we want to be thorough and do our due diligence...,” Warner said.

During the meeting, council members also discussed what is important as they move forward with this process.

“I think for the trust it’s going to be critically important that the director is able to work independent of the administration,” said South Bend Common Council Member Lori Hamann.

“They have to pull back and look at that historical background and history; and as we continue to move forward, what have we learned, what has worked and what has not worked. It’s all about relationships,” said South Bend Common Council Member Karen White.

Another said it is important to find someone “who can handle high pressure.”

“The level of scrutiny on this individual will be very high from folks on the left and on the right,” said Warner.

“It needs to be someone that all sides can trust and can work with,” said South Bend Common Council Member Eli Wax.

The director would be responsible for investigating allegations of police misconduct.

Joshua Reynolds was hired for the position on June 7, 2021, but resigned on August 20, after it was discovered that he had been suspended while working as an Indianapolis officer.

During his State of the City address last week, Mayor James Mueller said fewer than one complaint is filed against the South Bend Police Department a week.

The council is still taking applications.

They have not set a firm deadline for hiring somebody.

The finalists will be interviewed at public forums.

