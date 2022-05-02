Advertisement

WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop

By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Officers with the Akron Police Department arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a student waiting at a bus stop.

Da Aron Jackson, 29, was charged with abduction and taken to the Summit County Jail, according to police.

WOIO reports the attempted kidnapping happened around 6:25 a.m. Friday at a city bus stop.

Police say the 16-year-old girl explained she was on her way to school when Jackson approached her.

She told police Jackson walked around near her, trying to start a conversation before grabbing her from behind and trying to pull her in the direction of his vehicle, which was parked around the corner.

Akron police said the girl held onto a chain-link fence and broke free of Jackson’s grasp.

Jackson initially left with the girl’s cellphone but threw it back to her before driving away, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Jackson had been released from prison just three days prior.

According to the ODRC spokesperson, Jackson was behind bars from Dec. 2013 to Sept. 2017 for an aggravated robbery conviction.

In September of 2021, he was sent back to prison for a post-release control sanction, the spokesperson said, and served the maximum amount of time allowed before being released on April 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb: $125 automatic tax refund on its way to all Hoosiers
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain moving into the area late tonight
Indiana high school sectional baseball, softball pairings released

Latest News

Fani Willis, the district attorney investigating Trump’s election interference, expects...
DA: Subpoenas expected for Trump special grand jury
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned
FILE - This undated family photo shows Madeleine McCann. The parents of Madeleine McCann, a...
British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Missouri execution would be just fifth this year in the US
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees