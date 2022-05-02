Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you haven’t gotten tickets yet for the Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium—you still have a chance.

Additional tickets for the concert are on sale right now. The concert is this upcoming Saturday at 7 p.m.—rain or shine.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

There is a limit of eight tickets per order.

