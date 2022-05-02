Plant to prosper; Arbor Day in Michiana

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Environmental Center celebrated Arbor Day on Saturday.

The US has been celebrating Arbor Day since 1872, making this year the 150th anniversary of a day dedicated to planting trees and preserving our planet.

Many different organizations were there teaching about wetlands, invasive species, and fish that populate the St. Joseph River, and they even gave away tree saplings through the Adopt-A-Tree Program.

“You think globally, act locally, and this is it. You plant a tree for tomorrow, not for today. So, this is just a great way of giving back and showing the 60 acres that we have here at the Environmental Center, kind of the best-kept secret in Elkhart. Trails and ponds and meadows and prairies and were on the river. So it’s a good way of getting out of city limits and getting back into woods and nature, too,” said Jeff Zavatsky, Director of the Elkhart Environmental Center.

Nine different species of trees were available, the most popular being the white flowering dogwood and the Eastern redbud. They also had buttonbush, pin oak, bald cypress, black walnut, quaking aspen, red osier dogwood, and tulip poplar saplings.

“We thought things lasted forever, and we had trees that were this big, and we could take as many as we want. Then we realized that it’s a limited resource. They’re not indefinite. So, as we create land for homes and buildings and businesses, we’re taking down trees and bushes. So this is a chance to put back what we have taken down. You plant a tree, not for today, but for tomorrow, and for your kids and grandkids.”

For more information on the Elkhart Environment Center, click here.

