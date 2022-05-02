New housing development breaks ground in LaPaz

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The town of LaPaz broke a decades long dry spell today.

Groundbreaking ceremonies on Monday marked the first new housing to be built there in 20 years.

“And there’s just a lack of it. The school does a good job, you know, they bring in over 200 kids from the South Bend schools, so the school district does a great job. People want to come to these schools, but we just need housing for them,” said LaPaz Town Board President Roger Ecker.

“I envision there will be people coming down from St. Joe County that will want to have this opportunity to live in a more rural setting. It’s quiet, you know,” added project developer Kevin Berger. “There’s no crime. There’s no issues. It’s just a nice place to go. Plus, there’s jobs.”

LaPaz Commons will feature eight units: two flats and six townhomes.

The rent will be income based since the workforce housing project is partially financed through state tax credits.

The town of LaPaz also agreed to abate sewer fees and build a road, in the hopes of seeing more activity town the road.

“Hopefully, it’s a start of things to come,” Ecker said. “You know, we’re looking at, at getting town water in, and if we get that, some of the farmers have already approached and said they would sell. There’s some developers that’s interested in building some homes in the unit.”

LaPaz is just one small community along the old U.S. 31, looking to reinvent itself after the traffic moved to the new 31 bypass.

“You know, we lost a lot a lot of business, we lost a lot of traffic, so you know, it’s kind of like, is the town going to die? Well, this is a shot in the arm that we need to get things moving,” Ecker said.

The same developer was also involved in a similar low-income housing project in Culver and is currently building low-income homes in Plymouth.

