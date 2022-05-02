Medical Moment: Plastic may disrupt your metabolism, study says

(WNDU) - Some experts say by the year 2050, there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean.

But the environment is not the only thing plastics are impacting.

Plastic has shaped society in ways that make life easier, however, it has left harmful imprints on the environment and possibly human health.

Almost 360 million tons of plastic were produced globally in 2018, and evidence is mounting that the chemical building blocks that make plastics so versatile are the same components that might harm people and the environment.

People are exposed to chemicals from plastic multiple times per day through the air, dust, water, food, and use of consumer products. For example, phthalates are used as plasticizers in the manufacture of vinyl flooring and wall coverings, food packaging and medical devices.

Eight out of every ten babies, and nearly all adults, have measurable levels of phthalates in their bodies. In addition, bisphenol A (BPA), found in polycarbonate bottles and the linings of food and beverage cans, can leach into food and drinks.

You exercise and eat plenty of healthy foods, but no matter what you do you can’t seem to shed the pounds. According to the new research from Norway, the plastic you have all around your house from food containers to kids’ toy may be to blame.

“I was pretty shocked and dismayed, that I had been kind of sucked into that whole false sense of security with using plastics,” said Susan Castriota.

In a study, researchers extracted chemicals from 34 everyday products, including freezer bags, drinking bottles, and coffee cup lids.

They found than 55,000 chemicals and identified 629 of the substances. 11 of them are known to disrupt metabolism and promote the growth of fat cells.

The most common fat-promoting chemicals, Bisphenol A and Phthalates, which can be found in everyday plastics and can also affect human development and fertility. So what are some alternatives to plastic? Use glassware instead of plastic containers for leftovers, swap out plastic straws for stainless steel, bamboo, or even pasta and rice straws, and skip the plastic cutlery for takeout orders. You won’t be only helping to save the environment, but your health.

It is becoming common knowledge that plastic is a human health crisis hiding in plain sight.

There is research that reveals the distinct toxic risks plastic poses to human health at every stage of the plastic lifecycle, from extraction of fossil fuels to consumer use, to disposal and beyond. This research focused narrowly on specific moments in the plastic lifecycle, often on single products, processes, or exposure pathways and fails to recognize that significant, complex, and intersecting human health impacts occur at every stage of the plastic lifecycle: from wellhead to refinery, from store shelves to human bodies, and from waste management to ongoing impacts of microplastics in the air, water, and soil.

These uncertainties often hinder regulation and the ability of consumers, communities, and policymakers to make informed decisions.

The full scale of health impacts throughout plastic’s lifecycle are overwhelming and justify further research.

