Live fire training takes place at South Bend International Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You might have seen smoke coming from the South Bend International Airport on Monday morning…

But don’t worry—it was just training.

The fire training live burns happened on the northwest corner of the airfield. It started at 8 a.m. and ended around noon.

Officials say training procedures like this help their team stay equipped and alert for real-life situations.

“Without physically doing something, you know you can train on paper, but without physically doing it you’re cheating yourself and you’re cheating your patrons of doing the right thing,” says Capt. Matt Willis of the St. Joseph County Airport Authority Department of Public Safety.

The training is mandated by the FAA for the St. Joseph County Airport Authority Department of Public Safety.

