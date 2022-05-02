Advertisement

Kyren Williams hears name called, undrafted Irish find NFL landing spots

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Now-former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams saw 14 other running backs go before him in this year’s NFL Draft. But in the 5th round, the reigning Super Bowl champions scooped up the dual threat back who rushed for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Irish.

While Williams and his teammate Kyle Hamilton (who was selected 14th overall by the Baltimore Ravens) were the only Notre Dame players to be selected in this year’s draft, the undrafted free agent (or UDFA) market moves fast.

Quickly, Notre Dame saw impact players like 2021 team captains like Kurt Hinish (Houston Texans), Drew White (Washington Commanders) and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Las Vegas Raiders) get snatched up by teams who passed on those same prospects within the 7-round framework of the draft.

Jack Coan will remain in Indiana for the time being after signing a UDFA deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin Austin Jr. will return to his home state of Florida after inking a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Woodbine Way, which is south of Coquillard...
One child hurt, another child experiencing significant trauma after shooting in South Bend
Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person...
Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped
Two people are in a hospital with serious injuries after an argument leads to a shooting in...
Two injured after argument leads to shooting in Benton Harbor
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Super soaker rain heading towards Michiana Monday night - Tuesday night
A new official greenspace was unveiled on South Bend’s Southeast Side Sunday afternoon.
South Bend neighborhood forms new official greenspace

Latest News

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton drafted 14th by Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Hamilton selected 14th by Baltimore Ravens in 2022 NFL Draft
Notre Dame's Karina Gaskins during an NCAA softball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, April...
ND baseball, softball sweep weekend series vs. ACC opponents
Notre Dame's 2022 Spring Game is in the books, with the Gold team winning over the Blue team...
Gold Team gets walkoff win in annual Blue-Gold Game
The closure of Douglas Road between Twyckenham Drive and Ironwood Road in St. Joseph County has...
REMINDER FOR BLUE-GOLD GAME: Douglas Road closed from Ironwood to Twyckenham