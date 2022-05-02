Kyren Williams hears name called, undrafted Irish find NFL landing spots

(WNDU) - Now-former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams saw 14 other running backs go before him in this year’s NFL Draft. But in the 5th round, the reigning Super Bowl champions scooped up the dual threat back who rushed for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Irish.

While Williams and his teammate Kyle Hamilton (who was selected 14th overall by the Baltimore Ravens) were the only Notre Dame players to be selected in this year’s draft, the undrafted free agent (or UDFA) market moves fast.

Quickly, Notre Dame saw impact players like 2021 team captains like Kurt Hinish (Houston Texans), Drew White (Washington Commanders) and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Las Vegas Raiders) get snatched up by teams who passed on those same prospects within the 7-round framework of the draft.

Jack Coan will remain in Indiana for the time being after signing a UDFA deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin Austin Jr. will return to his home state of Florida after inking a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

