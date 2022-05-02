PRIMARY ELECTION: What you need to know if you’re planning to vote

(WNDU) - Indiana’s primary election takes place on Tuesday, May 3.

The Indiana polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make sure you’re registered to vote, you can visit indianavoters.in.gov. You can also click on that link to find your polling location and find out more about who is on your ballot.

There are over 40 locations serving as voting sites for Tuesday’s primary across St. Joseph County, click here to see them.

Meanwhile, there are some elections taking place in Michigan on Tuesday, although the state’s primary election will take place on Aug. 2. Click here for a list of elections by county.

In Michigan, polls open at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more election information pertaining to Michigan, click here.

If you’re planning on voting, here are a few reminders and eligibility requirements to submit your ballot:

You must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Indiana

You must provide a government-issued photo ID

You must be registered to vote

