Indiana high school sectional baseball, softball pairings released

(WNDU) - Indiana high school baseball and softball sectional pairings were released Sunday. Here’s a look at the action coming up in our area.

Let’s start out with softball -- sectionals run from May 23-28

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 2: Chesterton

G1: Michigan City vs. Lowell.

G2: Crown Point vs. Hobart.

G3: Portage vs. Chesterton.

G4: Valparaiso vs. G1 winner.

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

SECTIONAL 3: Mishawaka

G1: Mishawaka vs. Penn.

G2: LaPorte vs. South Bend Riley.

G3: South Bend Adams vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

SECTIONAL 4: Warsaw Community

G1: Goshen vs. Northridge.

G2: Concord vs. Warsaw Community.

G3: Elkhart vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 18: Kankakee Valley

G1: Knox vs. Plymouth.

G2: Glenn vs. Culver Academies.

G3: Kankakee Valley vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

SECTIONAL 19: Mishawaka Marian

G1: South Bend St. Joseph vs. New Prairie.

G2: South Bend Washington vs. Mishawaka Marian.

G3: South Bend Clay vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

SECTIONAL 21. Wawasee

G1: West Noble vs. NorthWood.

G2: Jimtown vs. Lakeland.

G3: Wawasee vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 35: Westview

G1: LaVille vs. Westview.

G2: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights.

G3: Fairfield vs. G1 winner.

G4: Bremen vs. G2 winner.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

SECTIONAL 37: Wabash

G1: Rochester Community vs. Tippecanoe Valley.

G2: Manchester vs. Lewis Cass.

G3: Whitko vs. G1 winner.

G4: Wabash vs. G2 winner.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

CLASS 1A

SECTIONAL 50. LaCrosse

G1: LaCrosse vs. South Central (Union Mills).

G2: Oregon-Davis vs. Argos.

G3: South Bend Career vs. Culver Community.

G4: Triton vs. G1 winner. G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

SECTIONAL 51. Fremont

G1: Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton.

G2: Fort Wayne Canterbury vs. Fremont.

G3: Lakewood Park Christian vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Now on to baseball -- sectionals run from May 25-30.

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 3: Plymouth

G1: Michigan City vs. South Bend Adams.

G2: South Bend Riley vs. Plymouth.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: LaPorte vs. Mishawaka.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

SECTIONAL 4: Penn

G1: Goshen vs. Warsaw Community.

G2: Penn vs. Elkhart.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Northridge vs. Concord.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 18: Kankakee Valley

G1: Glenn vs. Knox.

G2: River Forest vs. Culver Academies.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Hanover Central vs. Kankakee Valley.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

SECTIONAL 19: South Bend Clay

G1: South Bend Clay vs. New Prairie.

G2: Mishawaka Marian vs. South Bend St. Joseph.

G3: South Bend Washington vs. G1 winner.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

SECTIONAL 21: Jimtown

G1: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee.

G2: Lakeland vs. West Noble.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: NorthWood vs. Jimtown.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 35: Westview

G1: Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights.

G2: LaVille vs. Central Noble.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Bremen vs. Westview.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

SECTIONAL 37. Wabash

G1: Wabash vs. Rochester Community.

G2: Carroll (Flora) vs. Lewis Cass.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G4: Whitko vs. Manchester.

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

CLASS 1A

SECTIONAL 50: South Central (Union Mills)

G1: Triton vs. Culver Community.

G2: South Bend Career vs. South Central (Union Mills).

G3: Argos vs. LaCrosse.

G4: Oregon-Davis vs. G1 winner.

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

SECTIONAL 51: Fremont

G1: Fremont vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian.

G2: Elkhart Christian vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury.

G3: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Bethany Christian.

G4: Hamilton vs. G1 winner. G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

