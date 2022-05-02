First Alert Forecast: Dry Monday, Heavy Rain Likely Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Cloudy and cool throughout the morning with a few breaks of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s during the first half of the day before rising near 60 by the afternoon. Some extra rays of sunshine will be seen this afternoon before clouds increase later in the evening. High of 60 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing quickly during the evening ahead of rain chances. A few rain showers are possible after 11pm with periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms possible during the early morning. Rain will continue through Tuesday. Low of 48. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of heavy rain throughout the day with a few thunderstorms possible as well. NO severe weather is expected. Heavy rain is the main concern. You may see some ponding on the roadways during the day. Drive safe! Rain will come to an end late in the evening. When all is said and done between 1 and 2 inches of rain could fall across Michiana. Stay Dry! High of 62 degrees. Winds E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will clear out a bit by the morning. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected through Wednesday as Michiana dries out! Highs will remain mild, in the lower 60s for highs during the afternoon. No chance of rain throughout the day. High of 60 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Another chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday. The rain chances go away by the weekend. This means the return of Garth Brooks to Notre Dame Stadium is looking dry as well as any Mother’s Day plans you may have! It will stay Mild in the 60s through the weekend before we may make a run at 80 degrees by the beginning of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 1st, 2022

Sunday’s High: 61

Sunday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: 0.09″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.