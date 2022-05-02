Advertisement

Feel like a kid again-- South Bend Symphony Orchestra enchants Morris crowd with John Williams homage

Music Director Alastair Willis pulled out all the stops last night, including multiple props and costume changes to compliment the music.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend symphony orchestra wrapped up their Pop music series last night at the Morris Performing Arts Center with an extraordinary performance.

The Symphony Orchestra devoted last night to the music of world-renowned composer John Williams, who has composed the music and served as music director for more than one hundred films.

With May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day, right around the corner, it only seemed fitting that they paid their respect to the living legend who created the soundtracks for Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T., Jaws, Jurassic Park, and so many more fan favorites.

“It’s music that is the soundtrack of our lives, as Music Director Alastair (Willis) said, and it’s true. I mean, we grew up on Star Wars, and sometimes people don’t realize the quality of the music behind the picture they’re watching, so it’s a great opportunity. I think people talk about what is the American sound of orchestra music is; it’s John Williams. It’s Star Wars, it’s E.T., it’s all of these great films, and yeah, there are films, but it’s amazing music as well,” said Justus Zimmerman, Executive Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Mr. Williams has received 22 Grammys, four Golden Globes, five Emmys, seven British Academy Awards (BAFTA), and many gold and platinum records.

If one word could describe the performance from Saturday night, it would be nostalgia.

After the show, 16 News Now asked South Bend Symphony Orchestra violinist Forrest Miesse what she thought of the performance: “This is actually my first (concert) in South Bend. I haven’t played here before, and it was a good one to start with because the music was so exciting and just so passionate and popular with everybody. His music is not easy to play at all, but we love to play it, we love to practice it, which isn’t always true of modern music, and it was just a great experience for us.”

A happy coincidence from last night; John Williams recently turned 90 years old, and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is about to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

For more information about the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, click here.

