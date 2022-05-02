Advertisement

Elkhart Community Schools hosting two-day job fair

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
May. 2, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is hosting a two-day job fair on Monday and Tuesday to fill teaching and non-teaching positions at the district.

It’s happening at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building located at 2510 California Road from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both days.

The district is hiring teachers, instructional coaches, counselors, and speech-language pathologists. The district is also looking for people to fill support roles—like bus drivers, bus helpers, cafeteria staff, and custodians.

The district says starting pay for new teachers in $41,000. The district offers a variety of benefits, including an on-site health clinic, textbook reimbursement, paid time off, paid professional learning, a state pension and maternity leave. Eligibility for benefits is dependent on the position.

